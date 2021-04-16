Organization starts new chapter in Cuyahoga County to provide beds to children in need

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — While many children around Northeast Ohio have a nice, warm bed waiting for them at the end of the day that sadly is not always the case. That’s why one organization is expanding its operations and helping provide local children in need with beds.

A newly formed chapter of “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” in western Cuyahoga County is making its first delivery of bunk beds to children in need on Saturday.

The hand-built bunk beds will go to families in need. In total, 15 beds will be delivered Saturday.

“It's a wonderful thing to be able to tuck your child into bed at night into a warm, safe bed and imagine not to be able to do that or to be a child that doesn't have your own bed, your own safe, warm place to go to at night,” said Susie Asadorian, chapter president of Sleep In Heavenly Peace Ohio Cuyahoga West. “It's just kind of heartbreaking. Every child deserves a bed.”

While the new chapter is already making bed deliveries, it is still in need of additional volunteers to help build more beds. It also is in need of storage space for the beds after they’re built.

