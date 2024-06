Did you know there is a program in Cuyahoga County to help people get financial stability?

The pilot Benefit Bridge Program is funded by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The goal is to help people who lose some government assistance when they get a higher-paying job.

It will offer initiatives and incentives to help people become more financially secure and sufficient.

The Benefit Bridge program lasts for 18 months.

For more information and a list of locations, click here.