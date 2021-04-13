Restaurants facing staff shortage due to unemployment being 'too good', not pandemic, manager says

BROOKLYN, Ohio — With more people getting the COVID-19 vaccination, restaurants are hoping to see a surge in business this summer, but they need staffing to pull it off.

A lot of restaurants are struggling to get fully staffed right now.

Dino's Pizza and Pub Manager Tommy Walsh said it's not because of the pandemic or any safety concerns, but due to unemployment being too good.

"Nobody wants to work, we are struggling to retain employees due to the unemployment and the stimulus checks that are brought out. The second the stimulus checks are released, you just saw a significant drop off of employees," Walsh said.

Walsh said he's had a lot of people apply for work, which is a requirement to remain eligible for unemployment benefits, but then no one actually comes in to interview for the job.

