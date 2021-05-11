Summit County to help young adults get jobs with summer program

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Summit County is accepting applications for its summer youth education program.

The program is not only connecting people between 16 and 20 to new job opportunities, but participants also get a chance to earn money and a new computer.

Normally the program would have close to 1,000 participants working in 100 different local businesses, but like many other job training programs, it's going virtual again this year due to the pandemic.

Despite the changes, the program is still helping people with future job success and could help businesses fill positions soon.

"It is part of a bigger strategy to move people to an economic status, a future that they can be self-sustainable and raise a family here and grow their kids here that can create opportunities," Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro said.

The six-week course is paid for by federal funding.

Each participant could earn more than $1,400 if all programming that's assigned and required is completed.

"Our program had been paying their wages throughout the summer and then they done such a nice job that that business organization went ahead and put them on their payroll and kept them on. There's countless examples of that happening," Zack Vierheller, who oversees the program, said.

To qualify, you must be a Summit County resident.

If you're out of high school, you must live in a house with a minor child.

Your household income can't exceed 200% of the federal poverty level and you must be able to participate online from early June through late July.

To apply for the program, click here.

