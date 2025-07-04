Template: Heat building in for the 4th of July Holiday Weekend

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, July 4th and here is what you need to know.

Aliza Sherman Murder-Bond

The man charged in the death of Aliza Sherman is no longer behind bars.

Gregory Moore walked out the Cuyahoga County jail yesterday after posting a two million dollar bond.

EUCLID CREEK RESERVATION HOMICIDE

Right now, Crimestoppers is offerin a $5,000 reward to help solve a homicide in a Cleveland metropark. Shortly before 1:00 yesterday morning officers found a 20-year old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. A second man took himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Get ready for sun, heat and eventually humidity! Temps are soaring back into the 80s and 90s all weekend long. I can't rule out a stray storm this evening but an overwhelming majority are dry the entire weekend... Fireworks displays included!

Traffic impacts

