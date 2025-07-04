Template: Heat building in for the 4th of July Holiday Weekend

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, July 4th and here is what you need to know.
Aliza Sherman Murder-Bond
The man charged in the death of Aliza Sherman is no longer behind bars.
Gregory Moore walked out the Cuyahoga County jail yesterday after posting a two million dollar bond.
EUCLID CREEK RESERVATION HOMICIDE
Right now, Crimestoppers is offerin a $5,000 reward to help solve a homicide in a Cleveland metropark. Shortly before 1:00 yesterday morning officers found a 20-year old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. A second man took himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Your forecast
Get ready for sun, heat and eventually humidity! Temps are soaring back into the 80s and 90s all weekend long. I can't rule out a stray storm this evening but an overwhelming majority are dry the entire weekend... Fireworks displays included!
Traffic impacts
