Tickets to 2024 National Air Show on sale now

CLEVELAND — Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Cleveland National Air Show, flying in Labor Day Weekend, August 31 through September 2, at Burke Lakefront Airport.

Tickets will only be available in advance by purchasing them online at www.clevelandairshow.com. No tickets will be sold at the gate, according to a news release from organizers.

The show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and attendees will be able to say farewell to the U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II.

General Admission tickets are $35 for adults, or $40 after Aug. 26, $20 for children 6-11 and free for children five and younger, organizers said.

General Admission tickets are good for one full day at the air show and are considered “lawn seats,” meaning you do not get reserved seats. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

