Virtual Second Chance series kicks off Sunday

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Monday kicks off National Re-entry Week and a new program in Stark County is helping people get back on their feet after they get out of jail.

Stepping into New Beginnings is a three-part series that starts on Sunday.

The program is aimed at guiding people back into the community by giving them the resources they need, whether that be with employment, housing, or mental health.

Sunday's panel discussion will break down the re-entry court program and what it offers.

While it may seem like the program is placing hurdles in their way, a Stark County judge says they're just trying to help.

"We are on your team. We are here to help you. And sometimes that's really hard for some of these individuals to accept because they think of it as supervision," judge Chryssa Hartnett said. "But it's getting them into the mindset of understanding that these things are things that will help them become successful."

The program is being put on by the Stark County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The first part of the series starts Sunday at 4 p.m., the second is on Tuesday and the third is on Thursday.

The event will take place over Zoom.

