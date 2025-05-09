Watch Now
Mark Johnson no longer at News 5 Cleveland

News 5
News 5 wants to share with our viewers a change to our on-air staffing. Meteorologist Mark Johnson is no longer employed at WEWS.

“We want our audiences to know that News 5 and its parent company, Scripps, take protecting our audiences’ trust very seriously by requiring our employees to adhere to the highest ethical standards. We cannot provide further details, as this is a personnel matter,” said Steve Weinstein, WEWS VP and GM.

Our commitment to being the weather team Northeast Ohio turns to for safety and accuracy remains steadfast. WEWS will begin an immediate search for Johnson’s replacement.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
