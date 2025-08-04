News 5 anchor Rob Powers inducted into Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame

News 5 anchor Rob Powers has been inducted into the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame.

"I’ve been fortunate in my career to work with/for outstanding people," Powers said, "and thanks to viewers, of course, for still watching after all these years."

Before coming home to Cleveland in 2016, Powers worked at FOX 40 News WICZ-TV in Binghamton, N.Y., WRTV in Indianapolis, 13ABC in Toledo, and ABC7NY in New York City.

At News 5, Powers delivers the news to viewers with grace, gravitas and good humor. He can be found anchoring from the field during big stories and major events, and tells heartfelt stories, often about area veterans. News 5 viewers also know him as the host of "Academic Challenge."

Powers is a Parma Heights native and a graduate of Holy Name High School. He began his career as an intern at WEWS, working with legendary sports anchor Nev Chandler. Today, Powers anchors News 5 at 6, 7 and 11.

You can congratulate him here: