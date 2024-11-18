News 5 at 7 premieres tonight

CLEVELAND — Tonight at the conclusion of World News Tonight with David Muir — the most-watched evening newscast in the country — News 5 is launching a new local newscast.



News 5 at 7 airs Monday through Friday

It's a 30-minute program

Rob Powers will anchor

News 5 at 7 will feature the same high-quality journalism our viewers have come to expect and will include in-depth reports, long-form investigations and inside looks at hard-hitting stories with our journalists and local newsmakers.

This show will also include We Follow Through stories that viewers care about, as we stick with our communities long after the competition has moved on.

"We are excited to offer a 7 p.m. local news program allowing you to get your news from News 5, the Northeast Ohio station you trust, at a time that works for you and your busy schedule," said News Director Jodie Heisner.