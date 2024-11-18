Watch Now
About Us

Actions

News 5 at 7 premieres tonight

Stick around after World News Tonight with David Muir for our new show
News 5 at 7
News 5
News 5 at 7 promo
News 5 at 7
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Tonight at the conclusion of World News Tonight with David Muir — the most-watched evening newscast in the country — News 5 is launching a new local newscast.

  • News 5 at 7 airs Monday through Friday
  • It's a 30-minute program
  • Rob Powers will anchor

News 5 at 7 will feature the same high-quality journalism our viewers have come to expect and will include in-depth reports, long-form investigations and inside looks at hard-hitting stories with our journalists and local newsmakers.

This show will also include We Follow Through stories that viewers care about, as we stick with our communities long after the competition has moved on.

"We are excited to offer a 7 p.m. local news program allowing you to get your news from News 5, the Northeast Ohio station you trust, at a time that works for you and your busy schedule," said News Director Jodie Heisner.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.