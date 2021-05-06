News 5 wins 3 Regional Murrow Awards

CLEVELAND — News 5 is proud to announce it is the winner of three Regional Murrow Awards, which "demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community."

Here are the categories that have been recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association with 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Large Market Television Station division in Region 7, covering Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.

---

Podcast: Voices for Change

Danita Harris, Janelle Bass, Joe Donatelli

News 5 Voices for Change

Voices for Change, hosted by News 5 Cleveland anchor Danita Harris, offers diversity of thought, authentic expression and enlightening perspectives on topics and issues affecting the world.

---

Excellence in Sound: What's Lost

Andy Sugden

What is lost: The pandemic cost youth athletes more than the game

As our communities fought the COVID-19 this pandemic, youth football coaches said they were fighting for the souls and futures of some of the kids on their teams. The game gets them on the field and off the streets. Photojournalist Andy Sugden spoke with coaches and parents about what’s been lost during this pandemic.

---

Sports Reporting: An Imperfect Champion

Jon Doss, Dave Colabine

Cleveland bodybuilder succeeds on stage after leg amputation, year of grief

On the bodybuilding stage, looks are everything. Flaws are literally judged, imperfections are graded, and when the spotlights shine on one of bodybuilding’s most recognizable figures, you can’t help but stare. Jon Doss reports on how bodybuilder Michael Anderson, a two-time national champion who lost his foot to compartment syndrome, learned to carry the weight of amputation and the loss of his father.

---

“Local journalists across the country guided Americans through a pandemic, ongoing racial reckoning and a fraught election cycle, despite facing unprecedented operational challenges and an astonishing number of physical attacks during 2020,” said Dan Shelley, Radio Television Digital News Association executive director and chief operating officer. “The persistence of the regional Murrow Award winners we recognize today is a testament to these journalists’ commitment to their First Amendment duty.”

News 5 would like to thank the RTDNA for its recognition and congratulate all award recipients.