Friday's episode of General Hospital to air in full early Saturday morning

ABC
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 16, 2024
Friday's episode of "General Hospital," which was partially pre-empted by an ABC News special report, will air in full on News 5 at 1:07 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The first half hour of "General Hospital," which airs at 3 p.m. on weekdays on News 5, was pre-empted Friday due to a special report on a ruling against former President Trump in a New York state fraud case.

RELATED: Trump ordered to pay more than $350M in NY fraud case

While the episode resumed after the report at approximately 3:30 p.m., the first half hour was not broadcast.

The full episode will air at 1:07 a.m., so set your DVRs or alarm clocks to record or watch.

Episodes can also be viewed online on ABC.com with a cable or satellite subscription or on Hulu.com with a subscription to that streaming service.

