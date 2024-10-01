Watch Now
MLB Wild Card Series on ABC will preempt General Hospital, News 5 at 4

General Hospital will air after the series ends on Thursday or Friday
ABC
General Hospital will be preempted during the MLB Wild Card Series, which is being aired on ABC. News 5 at 4 will also not be aired due to the series.

The show will continue after the Wild Card Series on either Thursday or Friday.

Here is the schedule for the MLB Wild Card Series:

  • Detroit Tigers @ Houston Astros: Tuesday from 2-5 p.m.
  • Detroit Tigers @ Houston Astros: Wednesday from 2-5 p.m.
  • Detroit Tigers @ Houston Astros (if necessary): Thursday from 2-5 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will play the winner of this series.

