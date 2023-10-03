Watch Now
How you can still watch News 5 at 4 PM & 5 PM even though MLB playoffs are on

Posted at 11:49 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 11:49:41-04

The MLB Wildcard round is here and will be on ABC, which means you'll have to find a different way to watch our newscasts on Tuesday, Wednesday, and, potentially Thursday.

Starting at 3 p.m., News 5 will be airing the Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Wildcard game.

Our newscasts will be available online, on our app, on Roku, and on the Amazon Fire Stick starting at 4 p.m. Our 5 p.m. newscast will be available to watch as well.

For fans of General Hospital, don't fret, you won't miss any new episodes due to the games.

