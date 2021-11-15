Set your DVR - Monday's 'General Hospital' to air at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday due to ABC News special report

Set your DVR — due to ABC News coverage of President Joe Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Bill, Monday’s episode of “General Hospital” will air at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday morning.

ABC News aired a special report at 3 p.m. Monday as Biden signed into law the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. As a result, “General Hospital” did not air in its entirety during its regularly scheduled time at 3 p.m. Monday.

Monday’s full episode of “General Hospital” will air beginning at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday morning on News 5 Cleveland, in place of “The Tamron Hall Show,” which is regularly scheduled to air at that time.

Episodes of “General Hospital” can be streamed on Hulu, on ABC.com and on the ABC app, with credentials from an eligible TV provider.