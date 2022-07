Due to severe weather, including a tornado warning in Ashland and Richland counties Wednesday night, the beginning of the 2022 ESPY awards on News 5 was pre-empted by continuing live weather coverage.

You can watch the 2022 ESPY Awards live online here. Note that you will need to log in with a cable or satellite provider.

The tornado warning is currently set to expire at 8:30 p.m., and News 5 is expected to resume the live broadcast of the ESPYs at that time.