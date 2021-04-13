Avelo Airlines launches this month with fares from $19

For the first time in nearly 15 years, the U.S. has a new mainline airline — and it’s launching with a promise to make flying affordable. With the tagline “Refreshingly Smooth Travel,” Avelo Airlines claims to be ushering in a new era of customer choice and everyday low fares.

And with airfare starting as low as $19, the company just might be making good on its promises.

What Is Avelo Airlines?

Andrew Levy, formerly the president of another low-cost airline (Allegiant Air), is the founder, chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines. Levy states that the purpose of Avelo is to “inspire travel.”

“People are ready to reconnect with family and friends and explore new places,” Levy said in a statement. “Avelo is a different and better kind of airline, built from scratch to offer an affordable, convenient and caring travel experience.”

“We are making flying more affordable and convenient by taking the greatest efficiencies we can find in the industry and sharing the savings with our customers in the form of surprisingly low fares,” stated Levy.

He emphasized that the airline would offer convenient service “infused with a culture of caring.”

Where Does Avelo Airlines Fly?

Avelo Airlines will initially offer non-stop routes between Hollywood Burbank Airport and the following 11 destination airports across the Western U.S. with three single-class 189-seat, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircrafts.

Arcata / Eureka, California (ACV)

Bend / Redmond, Oregon (RDM)

Bozeman, Montana (BZN)

Eugene, Oregon (EUG)

Grand Junction, Colorado (GJT)

Medford, Oregon (MFR)

Pasco, Washington (PSC)

Phoenix / Mesa, Arizona (AZA)

Odgen, Utah (OGD)

Redding, California (RDD)

Santa Rosa, California (STS)

On April 8, the Hollywood Burbank Airport welcomed the new airline on Twitter with a cheerful tweet.

“Good Morning, @AveloAir!” the airport tweeted.

Along with low fares, the company claims that flying in and out of smaller airports will mean an easier commute, more affordable parking, shorter walks to the gate and less time on the runway.

What Are Some Features On Avelo Airlines Flights?

Avelo Airlines offers a few upgrades to its basic tickets, including:

$10 for the first checked bag

$35 for a carry-on overhead bag

$10 for priority boarding

$5 as the starting price for window or aisle seating

Avelo Airlines will also offer 60 seats with 31 to 38 inches of pitch, with upgrade prices starting at $18.

Each passenger can have one carry-on bag that fits under the seat for free. Unlike some airlines, Avelo Airlines does not allow minors ages 14 and younger to travel unaccompanied. Only small cats and dogs in carriers that you can stow under the seat in front of you are permitted on Avelo flights, and they are subject to a $95 pet fare each way per pet carrier.

Although there is no food service on the flights, Avelo Airlines customers will receive a convenience package containing a hand sanitizer, a bottle of water and a small snack.

Avelo anticipates employing more than 200 aviation professionals by the end of April and more than 400 crew members by the end of 2021.

Customers can begin making reservations now at the new airline’s website with flights available for as early as April 28.

