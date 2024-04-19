Baldwin Wallace fraternity brothers to raise money for veterans with 22-hour running event

BEREA, Ohio — Some Northeast Ohio college students are planning to raise awareness of an important cause. They’ll be pounding the pavement to drive the message home.

Once again, the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity at Baldwin Wallace is hosting "22 For Our Troops."

Every hour, for 22 hours straight, a fraternity member will run one mile. It starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.

News 5 Anchor Rob Powers was there running alongside one of those brothers last year.

Alpha Sigma Phi at Baldwin Wallace running in event to support veterans

The fraternity is raising money for veterans groups by highlighting the oft-cited Department of Defense statistic that 22 veterans take their own lives every day in the U.S.

Fraternity member and event organizer Andrew Walker said this year will be bigger than ever.

“On Saturday, we’re doing a benefit concert. And then the following day we’re going to have a veteran speak on behalf of the BW Veteran’s Association. We’re also going to have a group that we are close to on-campus called Active Minds. They’re going to be speaking a little bit on mental health as well,” he said.

Last year, the fraternity raised more than $6,500. This year the fundraising goal is $10,000. Anyone is welcome to come to the student union to enjoy the concert, enter a raffle, make a donation, or run alongside one of the fraternity members.

You can learn about the event here.