The 25 best gifts for kids who love Harry Potter

Harry Potter still holds a magical spell over millions of fans. It’s hard to believe, but it has been 16 years since J.K. Rowling released “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” the final book of the boy wizard’s epic series. And it’s been more than a decade since we last saw the Boy Who Lived in a movie on the big screen.

But Pottermania is still alive and well, and if there’s a Harry Potter fan in your life, you may be looking for the perfect gift for the child (or kid at heart) who can’t get enough of the world of Hogwarts and wizardry.

We have conjured up a list of 25 magical Harry Potter gifts that will leave your kids — or maybe even adults who are kids at heart — spellbound.

Best Harry Potter Gifts For Kids

$32 from Walmart $29 from Amazon

It’s the complete eight-movie collection for Potterheads of all ages. From “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2,” see the epic story unfold until the final showdown with Lord Voldemort!.

$19 from Target

Bring the excitement and fun of a Quidditch game to your own home with this fast-moving card game! You aim to collect as many points as possible and catch the Golden Snitch! But, watch out for the bludgers!

$37 at Target

Countdown the days until Christmas with a new Lego toy every day based in the world of Harry Potter. Starting on Dec. 1, open a door and see what magic awaits inside the box. There are six new Lego Harry Potty minifigures for 2023, including Aberforth Dumbledore for the first time.

$33 (was $45) at Macy’s

Recreate your favorite scenes from the “Harry Potter” series with your own Sorting Hat. This enchanted hat will tell you to which Hogwarts house you belong: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.

$20 from Amazon $19 from Walmart

Get two video games for the price of one. In the first game, there’s Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4, where up to players can play through the story of the first four Potter books/movies in Lego form. Then, after that game is complete, charm your way through the final battles of years 5-7.

$15-$26 at Amazon

Choose your house robes with this collection from Amazon. Whether your little one is a fan of Hogwarts School itself or a particular house, there’s a robe for your young wizard or witch.

$15 (was $16) from Amazon $36 from Walmart

The best of two worlds come together in this cuddly toy! If you have a Ravenclaw in your castle, then you must pick up this 10-inch Squishmallow who proudly wears his house’s colors on a scarf.

$9 from Amazon $13 from Walmart

Everyone loves Uno, the card game of matching numbers and colors. Now, you can play with Harry, Hermione, Ron and other characters in the Harry Potter Universe. The Sorting Hat even gets a new role in this special game of Uno.

$30 (was $36) from Amazon $30 (was $35) from Walmart

You won’t have any problem getting your kids to wear their hats and scarves when you give them this set! Choose from any of the four Hogwarts’ houses — Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin — so your little wizard or witch can represent their house proudly.

Let your children’s creativity soar with this fun coloring book. Bring color and life to all four Hogwarts house crests, dragons and even favorite scenes from the series.

$40 from Amazon $50 from Target

Older children (and adults) will love this chess set that takes the iconic Wizard Chessboard from the series and puts it into their hands. Battle your wits with this magical game.

$57 from Amazon $57 from Target

The world’s fanaticism with Harry Potter all started with the books. Now, your Potterhead can have all seven books in one deluxe set in paperback and with its own designer case.

$20 from Amazon $21 from Walmart

The fun inside the world of Harry Potter and his friends doesn’t have to stop at bedtime. This cuddly version of the wizard hero is an excellent addition to anyone’s collection.

$36 from Amazon $36 from Walmart

Your favorite Potter fan will “solemnly swear I am up to no good” with this warm throw blanket. It measures 48-by-60 inches and is perfect on a bed or to curl up with on the couch while watching any of the Harry Potter movies.

$33 (was $39) at Amazon

In this twist on the classic board game Clue, students disappear from Hogwarts Castle. Play as Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny Weasley, Luna Lovegood or Neville Longbottom to solve the mystery on a game board that moves rooms and reveals secret passages.

$9 from Amazon

Put the hard-to-catch golden snitch from the legendary Quidditch matches in your favorite Potter fan’s hands! This fidget spinner has a rainbow of colors to enjoy as kids spin and play with the snitch.

$12 from Walmart

Test your Potter fan’s expertise with a fun Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit game! The Hogwarts Library in this game holds 600 questions to test the magical knowledge of players in an abbreviated version of the classic Trivial Pursuit game.

$18 from Amazon

What do you get when you cross a classic word game and the wizarding world of Harry Potter? Loads of fun with some magical twists. To win the game, spell out words and create crosswords with the Potter-themed tiles.

$22 from Amazon

Represent your choice of Hogwarts Houses with this hilarious game, with players using their Harry Potter knowledge to earn chocolate frog tokens and guess which card they are wearing on their heads.

$15 at Amazon

This officially licensed Harry Potter Socks Collection includes five pairs of fun low-cut socks in kids’ sizes. Designs include Hedwig the Owl, Harry’s glasses and iconic scar, the Hogwarts Express, Harry’s Hogwarts letter and a tribute to Platform 9 3/4.

$16-$26 from Amazon

Made by Disney, this Harry Potter tee for girls features a cute animated design of the terrific trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione. It comes pre-shrunk, has side-ties and ruching and is available in youth sizes extra small to large.

$10 from Amazon $10 from Target

Imagine creating your own origami chocolate frog or playing a tabletop game of Quidditch. The “Harry Potter Origami” book has 15 paper-folding projects that Harry Potter fans won’t be able to wait to get their hands on.

$12 from Amazon $12 from Walmart

Even the candy in Harry Potter’s world is strange and magical, but we muggles can enjoy it, too. This collection of confections includes Gummy Candy Slugs, Bertie Botts Every Flavour Jelly Beans and a Chocolate Crispy Frog.

$32 from Amazon $40 from Wayfair

Have a kid’s room that you’re transforming into a piece of Harry Potter’s world? Then this Golden Snitch Table Touch Lamp would be a perfect addition. The golden snitch floats inside the tall, illuminated bell jar and will cast a magical glow into any room.

$448 (was $469) from Amazon $469 from Walmart

This is something for the ultimate Harry Potter fan who doesn’t mind spending a little time building an incredible project. The Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle is the ultimate building set (6,020 pieces) and is an amazing replica of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It also comes with a collection of Lego characters, including Harry and his friends, the founders of Hogwarts (Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin, Rowena Ravenclaw) and many others.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.