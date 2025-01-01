Email: Bob.Joyce@wews.com

Bob is an accomplished and results-driven TV and Digital Advertising Executive with over 18 years of experience in driving impactful marketing campaigns across traditional radio, television and cutting-edge digital platforms. He is known for his expertise in media planning, audience targeting, and delivering highly effective advertising strategies for clients in diverse industries, from entertainment to consumer products.

Bob has a proven track record of optimizing ad spends to maximize ROI while ensuring brand messaging is impactful. He excels in building and maintaining long-term client relationships, ensuring satisfaction and loyalty through exceptional service and effective campaign results.

Bob resides in Westlake with his wife, Julie, son Easton and twins Mackenzie and Maddox. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, cheering on our local sports teams and coaching or rooting on his kids at all their youth sporting events.

