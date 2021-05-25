Possible explosion at Akron Coating and Adhesive Monday night

AKRON — Akron firefighters are on the scene of a hazardous materials fire.

The fire started at Akron Coating and Adhesive Inc. on Stanton Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Akron Fire Department Lt. Sierjie Lash says one employee was inside the business and reported what sounded like a possible explosion. The employee was able to get out of the building safely.

Akron Fire officials blocked off half a block surrounding the building and evacuated homes inside that perimeter.

Firefighters have been unable to enter the building because of the hazardous materials inside. Fire officials say Akron Coating and Adhesive employees are there to advise firefighters.

Akron Fire did send a drone equipped with a camera up to survey the scene safely.

