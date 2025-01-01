Email: brittany.toth@wews.com

Phone: 216-431-3468

Brittany joined the News 5 Cleveland team in 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Ohio, Brittany grew up in Brunswick and attended Kent State University, where she studied Communications and Marketing. After college, Brittany moved to New York City, building a career in talent acquisition and marketing for the tech industry from 2018 to 2024. With a strong background in sales, marketing, branding and recruitment, Brittany brings a creative approach to helping businesses grow and excel.

In 2020, Brittany returned to Ohio to be closer to family and friends, a move inspired by her deep connection to the area she calls home. Now residing in Tremont, Brittany is thrilled to partner with local businesses to drive success in their community.

Outside of work, Brittany enjoys staying active with pilates, golf and pickleball. She also enjoys exploring new local restaurants, cooking and traveling.