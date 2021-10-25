The Cheesecake Factory is giving away free slices of cheesecake this week

Who says kids are the only ones who get to enjoy goodies around Halloween? This time of year, The Cheesecake Factory dishes out scrumptious sweet treats with the grownups in mind. That’s right, it’s time for trick-or-treating!

From Oct. 25 through Oct. 29, you can enjoy a free slice of cheesecake with your order, thanks to a special promo code.

If you make an online pickup or delivery order of $40 or more and use the promo code TREATME at checkout, you’ll be in for a real treat: Your choice of one slice of The Cheesecake Factory’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake at no extra charge.

“We are so pleased to be treating our guests to a slice of cheesecake with their online order,” David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, said in a statement. “Our Treat or Treat promotion has become an annual tradition that our guests look forward to this time of year.”

If you want to pick up a delicious meal, you’re in luck, because most Cheesecake Factory restaurant locations offer curbside service. When ordering through the restaurant’s website, add the slice to your cart and use code TREATME before submitting your order. You do have to have an account (or create an account) to use the code.

If you would rather have your dinner and dessert delivered, log onto DoorDash, place your order, add a slice of either Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake and include the promo code TREATME at checkout.

It’s also important to note that the $40 purchase excludes tax, fees, discounts or promotions, and you must choose one of the two cheesecake flavors offered for the promotion.

This bonus confection deal will be over before you know it so don’t miss out. Treat yourself!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.