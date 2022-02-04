A guide to winter storm fun in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The fresh coat of snow from this winter storm can only mean one thing; a chance to enjoy some of the winter fun Northeast Ohio has to offer.

And the Main Street Vermilion organization is welcoming its 13th Annual “Ice-A-Fair” on Saturday, Feb. 5.

“We're so excited,” said Marilou Suszko, Executive Director of Main Street Vermilion. “Our city is out there plowing and making sure that parking spaces are available.”

Suszko says 65 ice sculptures will be featured in downtown vermilion along with four live carving demonstrations. Also, new this year is a frozen play space, which has a slide and cornhole, for kids and adults. Shopping, dining and narrated trolley tours of Vermilion’s historic district will be open as well.

“We cap the evening with a display of fire and ice.”

But the Ice-A-Fair fest is just one of many activities being promoted by Ohio’s tourism department’s "Ohio. Find it here" winter campaign.

Matt MacClaren, director of “Ohio. Find it here,” says more than a thousand local businesses and events are included in its online guide of top places to go and things to do in the cold. It includes free activities and breathtaking views in the Cleveland, Lorain and Lake Metroparks.

The Geauga Parks District provides activities like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding and winter hikes with incredible views that can be found at the Bedford Reservation winter waterfall at Great Falls Friday, Feb. 4 and Feb. 6.

“We all need a little vacation or a little trip planned to be able to look forward to,” said MaClaren.

For more information, click here.