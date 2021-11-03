Watch
Actress Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID-19 after expressing vaccine skepticism

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Kristy Swanson arrives at the American Red Cross 7th Annual Red Tie Affair at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel on Saturday, April 6, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 1:20 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 13:20:32-04

Actress Kristy Swanson, who's criticized top U.S. health officials and expressed skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines, tweeted on Sunday that she's been hospitalized with a severe COVID-19 infection.

Swanson, who's best known for playing the titular character in the 1992 film "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," tweeted Sunday that she was taken by ambulance to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, New Jersey. She also noted that she's on oxygen and that she's "OK."

Swanson's hospitalization comes about a month after she compared COVID-19 to the flu in a tweet and expressed skepticism about vaccine mandates.

She's also regularly tweeted criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a White House medical adviser and the head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases. In one tweet last November, she compared Fauci to Nurse Ratched from the novel "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."

Despite her skepticism of common public health measures, she clarified in a tweet on Sunday that she is not an anti-vaxer. It's unclear if she had gotten a shot prior to her hospitalization.

The New York Times reports that Swanson is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and met him at the White House last February.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
