Add Green Day to the growing list of concerts not coming to Cleveland

Billie Joe Armstrong
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Nov 03, 2023
Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool announced earlier this week that they are heading around the world in a 2024 global stadium tour, however, Cleveland did not make the list of tour stops.

Green Day fans in Cleveland who want to experience the Saviors Tour will have to do some traveling.

The closest the Saviors Tour will be to Cleveland is Cincinnati on Aug. 22, 2024, Pittsburgh on Sept. 1, 2024, and Detroit on Sept. 4, 2024.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas will be special guests.

Click here for more information on the tour and to book tickets at a venue that will require at least two hours of travel time by road.

Green Day is among a list of other major tours that have decided to skip Northeast Ohio in 2023.

The Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, and more have decided not to come to Cleveland during their current tours.

Watch our follow-through report on why it seems major concert tours are skipping Cleveland:

Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Find more info here.

