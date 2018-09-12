Cleveland is known for a lot of things—great food, sports and music— and soon it could be known as the city who can get the most people to paddle ball at one time.

Hosted by the Superelectric Pinball Parlor in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, the official attempt to break the record will be on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Each participant will receive their own paddle ball which they can keep after the record-breaking attempt.

You don't have to be an expert at paddle ball, you just need to be ready to have fun and be a part of history. The event is calling for 500 participants.

Alongside the world record attempt, a 14-foot-tall paddle ball public art sculpture will be installed in the Gordon Square Arts District by Superelectric artists, according to event organizers.

Schedule of events:

Registration 10-11 a.m.

Practice 11-12 p.m.

Officials Attempts 12-1p.m.

Parking is available at 78th Street Studios, 1300 W. 78th Street and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 6928 Detroit Avenue.