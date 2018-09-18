Visitors coming to Cleveland will be greeted with a new mural depicting the city's gems

CLEVELAND - When visitors land at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, they will be greeted with a new mural depicting the city's gems.

The 500-foot-long mural will be located on the exterior walls across from the baggage claim exits on Lower Level Drive.

Photo of mural via Destination Cleveland.

Local artist Terran Washington created the mural to feature locations and landmarks throughout Cleveland. You'll see the Free Stamp sculpture, the West Side Market and the Guardians of Traffic, among many others.

The mural will come to life on Sept. 18 and will be completed in five days, if weather permits.

Sherwin Williams, American Greetings, Destination Cleveland and ShurTech Brands, LLC all played a role in the design and production of the mural.