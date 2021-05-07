Things to do with your mom in Northeast Ohio this Mother's Day

CLEVELAND — Mother's Day is just around the corner and people are excited to start getting out of the house safely and give mom a much-deserved break like a trip or tickets to a future concert.

But that's not always in everyone's budget and many restaurants are already booked for the weekend, so News 5 found some great, inexpensive activities across Northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Museum of Art will be open every day this weekend from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Visitors can explore the art galleries for free and check out an exhibit for $12 or less.

"Our cafe is open so families can grab lunch, have a bite to eat in the Ames family atrium, or take it outside and have lunch in our beautiful fine arts garden," CMA communications and media relations manager Kelley Notaro Schreiber said.

Capacity is limited, but you are able to make a reservation online beforehand.

"We just want to create a safe experience for everybody," Notaro Schreiber said.

For less than $20 per person, the Botanical Gardens, Natural History Museum, and Children's Museum are all open this weekend with reservations.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be showing its special exhibit dedicated to Super Bowl halftime shows.

The Cleveland Zoo is offering free admission for moms on Mother's Day.

Crocker Park will have several activities to celebrate mom such as a "Mom's Rock" 5K and carriage rides.