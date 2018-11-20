The tallest and fastest toboggan chutes in Ohio open up for the season this weekend

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - While there are numerous sled riding hills throughout Northeast Ohio to satisfy your thrill, no hills quite compare to the toboggan chutes in Strongsville.

Starting on the Friday after Thanksgiving through the first weekend of March, Strongsville Toboggan Chutes and Chalet open for the season.

The twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes operate even when it's not snowing, which gives winter enthusiasts several months of winter fun.

Hours:

Fridays: 6-10:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 12-10:30 p.m.

Sundays: 12-5:00 p.m.

The chutes are located in the Cleveland Metroparks Chalet Recreation Area, 16200 Valley Parkway, in Mill Stream Run Reservation, between routes 42 and 82 in Strongsville.