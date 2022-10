CLEVELAND — It's been nearly 10 years since the original members of Blink-182 played together, but that changes next year.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting and heading on tour.

The band announced they will be heading to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 16.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

