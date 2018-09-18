Bob Seger will hit the road one last time, making a stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band announced they will be hitting the road for one final time with a stop in no place other than the city of Rock and Roll.

After a successful career that has spanned decades, he's making "Night Moves" to Quicken Loans Arena as part of The Travelin' Man tour.

His tour stops in Cleveland on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. on the Quicken Loans Arena website.

Fans can also purchase tickets at any Discount Drug Mart location starting on Oct. 1.