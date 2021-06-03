Casting agency seeks college students for Netflix movie filming in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland-based casting agency is seeking college students to appear in an upcoming Netflix movie shooting in Northeast Ohio this summer.

Angela Boehm Casting is casting college students ages 18 and up, any gender and ethnicity, for three tentative shoot dates: June 22, July 14 and Aug. 16.

Students who are cast will be paid $10 an hour, according to a Facebook post from the agency. Those who are cast will need to make multiple trips to Cleveland for COVID testing, fittings and filming. Details on how to submit an application to be considered are in the Facebook post below.

Angela Boehm Casting is also seeking college students with on-camera experience for the Netflix film. They are seeking a male, aged 18 to 23 of any ethnicity for shoot dates between Aug. 3 and 4 in the Northeast Ohio area. Video is required for submission, and the deadline is Sunday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

The pay rate for this role is $10 an hour, with eight hours guaranteed. The casting agency said to be prepared for long days on set and to be tested multiple times for COVID-19.

Details on how to submit an application for this casting call are in the post below.