Cedar Point Shores closed Thursday 'due to weather'

Cedar Point Shores water park is closed Thursday due to weather conditions, the company announced on Twitter.



⚠️ Park Update ⚠️



Due to weather conditions, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will not open today.



📅 Check the full schedule and plan your future visit here: https://t.co/TtCbXKfSzK — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 8, 2023

The air quality in Sandusky is currently considered “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada, according to the EPA and News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill.

Here's what the skies over Northeast Ohio looked like this morning.

More hazy skies over Northeast Ohio this morning caused by the Canadian fires up north. Video from @ASmithTeutsch in AirTracker 5. pic.twitter.com/OAwH4zgOFo — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) June 8, 2023

The main Cedar Point roller coaster park remains open.

