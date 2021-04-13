Cedar Point to host hiring event Saturday, looking to hire thousands of employees

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is gearing up to open next month and will be hosting a hiring event on Saturday in anticipation of the big day.

The amusement park is looking to fill 6,500 positions within the park, including resort accommodations, housekeeping, restroom facilities, park services, ride operations, retail, games, food and beverage, maintenance, traffic operations, behind-the-scenes operations, security, and more.

Positions start at $12 per hour.

The amusement park is offering a $500 signing bonus when an employee begins before May 31. The bonus will be available to active associates after they’ve worked a minimum of 100 hours by July 4.

“I was fortunate enough to work at Cedar Point as a seasonal associate, and even then, I wasn’t sure what my future would be – but the opportunities were many,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The park is essentially its own city with jobs to satisfy a wide range of interests. The experience you gain here will help forge your future, no matter what path you choose.”

The hiring event will take place Saturday at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center at 2220 First Street in Sandusky from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you're interested in applying, click here.