After having to cancel their Sept. 2023 concert in Cleveland due to lead singer Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury, Aerosmith is finally coming to town.

The band will be bringing their "Peace Out" tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 29.

The Black Crowes will be joining Aerosmith in Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Anyone who had tickets to their canceled show will be able to use them for this one.

RELATED: Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury forces Aerosmith to postpone tour