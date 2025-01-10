Inconceivable! Cleveland Orchestra performing The Princess Bride in February

Mark your calendars for an inconceivable event next month: The Cleveland Orchestra will perform the music from The Princess Bride.

The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Severance Music Center.

Lucas Waldin will conduct the show, and the orchestra will perform Mark Knopfler's score, which has been specifically arranged for the orchestra.

If you haven't seen the film — and your life is incomplete if you have not seen it — the orchestra summarized it thusly in its announcement.

"The great Peter Falk narrates this romantic tale of the beautiful maiden, Buttercup, and her one true love, a young farm hand named Westley. After he’s captured by a ruthless pirate and presumed dead, Buttercup’s unhappy marriage to the horrible Prince Humperdinck seems inevitable. But before the wedding can take place, she’s kidnapped by three outlaws and it’s up to a mysterious Man in Black to come to her rescue."

One of the many great quotes from the movie: "Inconceivable!"

You can purchase tickets by calling 216-231-1111 or by CLICKING HERE.