Machine Gun Kelly announces 'Tickets to My Downfall' tour with stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in December

CLEVELAND — Machine Gun Kelly announced his fall tour “Tickets to My Downfall,” which will conclude in his hometown of Cleveland in December at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The tour is his first since the release of his No. 1 album “Tickets to My Downfall” which was released in September 2020.

MGK will kick his tour off in September, traveling the country before his last performance in Cleveland on Dec. 18.

𝑇𝑂𝑈𝑅!

pre-sale tomorrow

tix on sale FRIDAY 🎸🚌💨 pic.twitter.com/eXRUrRJeXf — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) April 26, 2021

Fans can expect performances of “bloody valentine,” “my ex’s best friend” and more.

Tickets for the “Tickets to My Downfall” tour will be available for presale on Tuesday, April 27 and public sale will begin on Friday, April 30.

To learn more, click here.