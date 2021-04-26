Watch
Machine Gun Kelly announces 'Tickets to My Downfall' tour with stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in December

Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Machine Gun Kelly performs in concert at The Met on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 26, 2021
CLEVELAND — Machine Gun Kelly announced his fall tour “Tickets to My Downfall,” which will conclude in his hometown of Cleveland in December at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The tour is his first since the release of his No. 1 album “Tickets to My Downfall” which was released in September 2020.

MGK will kick his tour off in September, traveling the country before his last performance in Cleveland on Dec. 18.

Fans can expect performances of “bloody valentine,” “my ex’s best friend” and more.

Tickets for the “Tickets to My Downfall” tour will be available for presale on Tuesday, April 27 and public sale will begin on Friday, April 30.

