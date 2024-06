An artist who is known for easily transitioning from genre to genre is coming to Blossom Music Center this fall.

Post Malone is bringing his F-1 Trillion tour to Cuyahoga Falls on Oct. 1.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, with general on-sale beginning July 1.

He was recently featured on Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets' album.

