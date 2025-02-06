Dancing with the Stars: LIVE Tour coming to Akron this spring

Get ready, Akron! The dazzling lights, spectacular routines and unforgettable performances of Dancing with the Stars: Live Tour is coming to your city.

The live performance will be at the Akron Civic Theatre on April 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7.

VIP packages will also be available. These packages include premium tickets, meet-and-greet photo opportunities, a chance to speak to cast members and special guests, exclusive merchandise and more.

CLICK HERE to get tickets or for more information.