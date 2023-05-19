Dazzle Awards take over Playhouse Square

This weekend is a big one for musical theater students across Northeast Ohio. On Saturday night, the students will take the stage at Playhouse Square and highlight the hard work that goes into putting on a show.

Performers, musicians, costume and set designers hope to hear their names called at this year's Dazzle Awards. Some students could even walk away with some hardware and take a trip to New York City.

Students from 32 area high schools will perform, including Mayfield High School senior Paris Bunch, who is nominated for best actress.

"It was a really big honor," Bunch said. This will be her second year participating.

"I have met so many new friends, even from last year," Bunch said.

She is one of more than 2,000 students in the program, and it's just for those with the right lights shining on them.

"It doesn't matter if you're a lead, if you're in crew, if you are an ensemble member," Bunch said.

Midview High School junior Charlie Pinter is also in the program and says he's lucky to have a chance to bring his talents from Grafton to downtown.

"It's just really great that a small town can come in this big city with a wide range of different personalities and people and just fit in so well," Pinter said.

Not only are students bringing their knowledge of Broadway to the stage, but they also get to learn from some of the best in the business.

"We really work at a professional speed, so it's great seeing kids from different backgrounds, from different levels of training all come together for one cohesive effort," said Connor Gallagher, Director of the Dazzle Awards.

Gallagher was most recently the choreographer of the hit Broadway show Beetlejuice, but he said the kids aren't intimidated by his credentials.

"One of the great things about working with young people is that they have no filter and they are fearless. So they will tell you what you think, whether you like it or not. And they also will jump sort of headfirst into whatever you throw at them. That grows harder as we get older. So it's really refreshing to work with young people who are just open to experiencing new things," Gallagher said.

The Dazzle Awards are at 7:30 p.m. at the State Theater.

