This upcoming holiday season is probably the last thing on your mind, but there is a good reason to think about it now.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the 2023 Home for the Holidays house.

You can watch it in the player below:

Groundbreaking begins on 2023 A Home for the Holidays house

To buy tickets, click here.

News 5 along with the Homebuilder's Association and Make A Wish are teaming up for the fourth year in a row for someone to win a brand new home.

This year's home is being built in Avon.

It will be a four bedroom, three and a half bathroom, and three car garage home.

Last year, the A Home for the Holidays raffle raised $1,293,711, surpassing the goal of $1,250,000.