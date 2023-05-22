Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEntertainmentEvents

Actions

Groundbreaking begins on 2023 A Home for the Holidays house

This upcoming holiday season is probably the last thing on your mind, but there is a good reason to think about it.
Posted at 9:23 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 10:21:36-04

This upcoming holiday season is probably the last thing on your mind, but there is a good reason to think about it now.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the 2023 Home for the Holidays house.

You can watch it in the player below:

Groundbreaking begins on 2023 A Home for the Holidays house

To buy tickets, click here.

News 5 along with the Homebuilder's Association and Make A Wish are teaming up for the fourth year in a row for someone to win a brand new home.

This year's home is being built in Avon.

It will be a four bedroom, three and a half bathroom, and three car garage home.

Last year, the A Home for the Holidays raffle raised $1,293,711, surpassing the goal of $1,250,000.

A Home for the Holidays winner gets her new home

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.