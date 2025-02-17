2025 Cleveland Auto Show: Everything you need to know

The 2025 Cleveland Auto Show takes place Feb. 21 through March 2 at the I-X Center, with an all-new Toyota 4Runner on display for guests to see.

A Family Tradition

The event started as a consumer show in 1903 at Gray’s Armory in Downtown Cleveland, featuring 15 Cleveland-made cars. Since then, it has become a family tradition featuring various entertainment, including sports and celebrity appearances.

Event highlights



Feb. 21: Opening Day! From 5-10 p.m.

Feb. 24: Family Day presented by Medical Mutual— Children 15 and under can get in free with paid adult admission.

The Bee & Ninja Turtle—the 7-foot walking car and a turtle with samurai swords—will make an appearance for photos on the Show floor from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: T-Shirt Tuesday— The first 2,000 Cleveland Auto Show attendees will receive a limited-edition free t-shirt while supplies last. Sizes are available in extra-large.

Carnell Tate— Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver, will be signing autographs in the Chevy Display from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m . (One per person).

Feb. 26: Hat Giveaway sponsored by PNC—the Show will give out up to 2,000 one-size-fits-all beanie hats while supplies last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BIGPLAY Sports Network Live Broadcast— The Handford and Dixon Show will air at 4 p.m., and the Return with Josh and Maria Cribbs begins at 5 p.m. The shows will be broadcast live from the Show Floor between 3-8 p.m.

Feb. 27: Heroes Day sponsored by Medical Mutual and Huntington—Active and veteran military personnel and fire, police and other safety personnel, including healthcare workers, can attend the show free of charge with proof of I.D from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Valid I.D. has to be presented at the I-X Center box office.

Socks Giveaway—The first 2,000 show attendees will receive a pair of Cleveland Auto Show socks while supplies last.

March 2: Vehicle Giveaway—One lucky winner will be selected as a finalist for the vehicle giveaway. Ten finalists will be invited back to the Cleveland Auto Show for the grand prize giveaway. This year, the winner will take home a two-year lease on a 2025 Honda Civic LX. To enter, visit the official car giveaway display near the east entrance of the I-X Center.

For more information, visit their website, HERE.