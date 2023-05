Another concert is coming to town this summer.

Rapper 50 Cent is heading to Blossom Music Center for his "The Final Lap" tour and won't be alone.

Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will be helping 50 Cent celebrate the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Trying.

The concert is scheduled for August 6.

You can register to be a Verified Fan by May 7 to try and get tickets.