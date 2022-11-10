Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show coming to Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Calling all parents of young children. Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show is coming to Akron this holiday season.

The show will splash into Akron's Civic Theater on Dec. 7.

“We’re excited for the incredible Christmas spirit of Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show to be on stages across the country this year,” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark and Santa to families this Holiday season.”

The holiday special features multiple songs including “Baby Shark,” “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels On The Bus,” and “Monkey Banana Dance,” as well as Holiday classics such as “Jingle Bells”, “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and more.

