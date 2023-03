CLEVELAND — Cirque du Soleil is bringing their enchanted show "Corteo" to Cleveland later this year.

Corteo is a festive parade imagined by a clown, according to a news release from organizers.

The show originally premiered in April 2005 and has been performed in 20 countries.

The show will be performed at the Wolstein Center from Nov. 22 until Nov. 26.

Tickets go on sale on March 20.

