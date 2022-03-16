Cleveland Mac 'n' Cheese Week returns in April

CLEVELAND — The cheesiest week of the year is returning in April.

Kicking off on April 11, local restaurants will be serving up mac and cheese for $5.

Restaurants participating in Mac 'n' Cheese Week includes:



49th Street Tavern.

All Saints Public House.

Anejo Tequila Joint.

Billy's.

Das Schnitzel Haus.

Grumpy's Cafe.

Market Garden.

Nano Brew.

Saucy Brew Works.

Schnitzel Ale Brewing.

Sol.

Tavern of Little Italy.

The Ivy.

Wild Eagle Saloon.

The event ends on April 17.

For more information, click here.