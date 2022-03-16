Cleveland Mac 'n' Cheese Week returns in April

CLEVELAND — The cheesiest week of the year is returning in April.
Kicking off on April 11, local restaurants will be serving up mac and cheese for $5.
Restaurants participating in Mac 'n' Cheese Week includes:
- 49th Street Tavern.
- All Saints Public House.
- Anejo Tequila Joint.
- Billy's.
- Das Schnitzel Haus.
- Grumpy's Cafe.
- Market Garden.
- Nano Brew.
- Saucy Brew Works.
- Schnitzel Ale Brewing.
- Sol.
- Tavern of Little Italy.
- The Ivy.
- Wild Eagle Saloon.
The event ends on April 17.
