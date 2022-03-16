Watch
Cleveland Mac 'n' Cheese Week returns in April

Matthew Mead/AP
This Jan. 19, 2015 photo shows green goddess macaroni and cheese in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 15:14:41-04

CLEVELAND — The cheesiest week of the year is returning in April.

Kicking off on April 11, local restaurants will be serving up mac and cheese for $5.

Restaurants participating in Mac 'n' Cheese Week includes:

  • 49th Street Tavern.
  • All Saints Public House.
  • Anejo Tequila Joint.
  • Billy's.
  • Das Schnitzel Haus.
  • Grumpy's Cafe.
  • Market Garden.
  • Nano Brew.
  • Saucy Brew Works.
  • Schnitzel Ale Brewing.
  • Sol.
  • Tavern of Little Italy.
  • The Ivy.
  • Wild Eagle Saloon.

The event ends on April 17.

For more information, click here.

