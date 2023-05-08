Cleveland Metroparks announces rotating outdoor concert series

This summer, the Cleveland Metroparks is encouraging people to head outside and enjoy live music at their parks.

Starting on May 18, the Metroparks will be hosting Thursday evening Happy Hour concerts at various locations.

Happy Hour takes place from 4 to 8 p.m., with local bands will perform from 5 to 8 p.m.

The concert series will rotate between the following locations:



E. 55th Street Marina, Lakefront Reservation.

Edgewater Beach, Lakefront Reservation.

Historic U.S. Coast Guard Station, Lakefront Reservation.

Euclid Beach, Euclid Creek Reservation.

Huntington Beach, Huntington Reservation.

Emerald Necklace Marina, Rocky River Reservation.

“This summer marks a decade of transformation of Cleveland Metroparks lakefront properties, since assuming management in 2013,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “Live music has been a great way to connect the community to our waterfront and Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series is one way the community can join the park district in celebrating.”

The full schedule and line-up can be found here.

Live music will also take place on Saturdays in July, beginning July 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. at E. 55th Street Marina and Emerald Necklace Marina.

The happy hour series will run until Aug. 31.

