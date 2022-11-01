Cleveland Pizza Week returns next week

CLEVELAND — The time for pizza lovers is now! Cleveland Pizza Week is returning next week.
For $8, you can get a pizza from one of dozens of restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.
These are the restaurants that have announced they are participating:
- 49th Street Tavern
- 27 Club
- Ballantine
- Beerhead
- Big M Pizza
- Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
- Bright Side
- Chatty's Pizza
- Citizen Pie
- Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
- Crust
- Danny Boys Pizza
- Dewey's Pizza
- Eat Me Pizza
- Geraci's Slice Shop
- Hail Mary's, Jack Spratts
- Market Garden Brewery
- Mulberry
- My Pizzeta
- Nationalities Lounge
- Ohio City Pizzeria
- Old School Pizza and Wings
- Piccolo Authentic Italian
- Pizza Whirl
- Ridgewood
- Sainato's at Rivergate
- Saucy Brew Works
- Schnitz Ale Brewery
- Sirna's Farm Fresh Kitchen
- Southern Tier
- Teamz Restaurant & Bar
- Tony K's Bar and Grill
- Wild Goose
There will be Cleveland Pizza Week passports available to help guide customers to participating restaurants. Passports can be picked up at participating locations on Nov. 7 and will be stamped by the restaurant for each pie order.
If you earn four or more stamps, you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
