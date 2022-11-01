Cleveland Pizza Week returns next week

CLEVELAND — The time for pizza lovers is now! Cleveland Pizza Week is returning next week.

For $8, you can get a pizza from one of dozens of restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.

These are the restaurants that have announced they are participating:



49th Street Tavern

27 Club

Ballantine

Beerhead

Big M Pizza

Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria

Bright Side

Chatty's Pizza

Citizen Pie

Citizen Pie Roman Cafe

Crust

Danny Boys Pizza

Dewey's Pizza

Eat Me Pizza

Geraci's Slice Shop

Hail Mary's, Jack Spratts

Market Garden Brewery

Mulberry

My Pizzeta

Nationalities Lounge

Ohio City Pizzeria

Old School Pizza and Wings

Piccolo Authentic Italian

Pizza Whirl

Ridgewood

Sainato's at Rivergate

Saucy Brew Works

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Sirna's Farm Fresh Kitchen

Southern Tier

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

Tony K's Bar and Grill

Wild Goose

There will be Cleveland Pizza Week passports available to help guide customers to participating restaurants. Passports can be picked up at participating locations on Nov. 7 and will be stamped by the restaurant for each pie order.

If you earn four or more stamps, you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

For more information, click here.

