Cleveland Pizza Week returns next week

Cleveland Pizza Week.jpg
Photo courtesy of Cleveland Pizza Week.
Cleveland Pizza Week returns Nov. 8-14.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 11:13:41-04

CLEVELAND — The time for pizza lovers is now! Cleveland Pizza Week is returning next week.

For $8, you can get a pizza from one of dozens of restaurants in the Greater Cleveland area.

These are the restaurants that have announced they are participating:

  • 49th Street Tavern
  • 27 Club
  • Ballantine
  • Beerhead
  • Big M Pizza
  • Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
  • Bright Side
  • Chatty's Pizza
  • Citizen Pie
  • Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
  • Crust
  • Danny Boys Pizza
  • Dewey's Pizza
  • Eat Me Pizza
  • Geraci's Slice Shop
  • Hail Mary's, Jack Spratts
  • Market Garden Brewery
  • Mulberry
  • My Pizzeta
  • Nationalities Lounge
  • Ohio City Pizzeria
  • Old School Pizza and Wings
  • Piccolo Authentic Italian
  • Pizza Whirl
  • Ridgewood
  • Sainato's at Rivergate
  • Saucy Brew Works
  • Schnitz Ale Brewery
  • Sirna's Farm Fresh Kitchen
  • Southern Tier
  • Teamz Restaurant & Bar
  • Tony K's Bar and Grill
  • Wild Goose

There will be Cleveland Pizza Week passports available to help guide customers to participating restaurants. Passports can be picked up at participating locations on Nov. 7 and will be stamped by the restaurant for each pie order.

If you earn four or more stamps, you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

For more information, click here.

