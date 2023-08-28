Cleveland Wing Week returns Sept. 11-17

If you love wings and you live in Cleveland, you're in luck. Cleveland Wing Week kicks off on Sept. 11 and features local restaurants offering six wings for $7 in a variety of styles and flavors.
Whether you’re a traditional fan or prefer the boneless variety, there are plenty of options for all wing lovers.
Those participating in Cleveland Wing Week can download an app to keep track of the restaurants they’ve ordered from, and those with four or more stamps on their Cleveland Wing Week passport can enter to win $250 in gift cards.
Restaurants participating in the week-long ode to wings include:
- 49th Street Tavern
- All Saints Public House
- Anejo Tequila Joint
- Around the Corner
- B2's
- Ballantine
- Blue Palm Restaurant
- Burgers 2 Beer
- Character's Bar and Grille
- Crowley's
- Gril Craft BBQ
- Gunselman's
- Gunselman's To Go
- Hail Mary's
- Ninja City
- Nora's
- Old School Pizza
- Pioneer
- Pizza 216
- Sauce the City
- Sauced Taproom
- Scalper's
- Schnitz Ale Brewing
- Sibling Revelry
- Sirna's Pizza
- Sol
- Southern Tier
- Sud's Maguire's
- Tavern of Little Italy
- Teamz
- Terra Bistro
- Tony K's
- Twisted Taino
- Wild Eagle
- Wild Goose
- Woodstock
For more information, click here.