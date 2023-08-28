Cleveland Wing Week returns Sept. 11-17

If you love wings and you live in Cleveland, you're in luck. Cleveland Wing Week kicks off on Sept. 11 and features local restaurants offering six wings for $7 in a variety of styles and flavors.

Whether you’re a traditional fan or prefer the boneless variety, there are plenty of options for all wing lovers.

Those participating in Cleveland Wing Week can download an app to keep track of the restaurants they’ve ordered from, and those with four or more stamps on their Cleveland Wing Week passport can enter to win $250 in gift cards.

Restaurants participating in the week-long ode to wings include:

49th Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

Anejo Tequila Joint

Around the Corner

B2's

Ballantine

Blue Palm Restaurant

Burgers 2 Beer

Character's Bar and Grille

Crowley's

Gril Craft BBQ

Gunselman's

Gunselman's To Go

Hail Mary's

Ninja City

Nora's

Old School Pizza

Pioneer

Pizza 216

Sauce the City

Sauced Taproom

Scalper's

Schnitz Ale Brewing

Sibling Revelry

Sirna's Pizza

Sol

Southern Tier

Sud's Maguire's

Tavern of Little Italy

Teamz

Terra Bistro

Tony K's

Twisted Taino

Wild Eagle

Wild Goose

Woodstock

For more information, click here.

